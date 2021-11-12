The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US' Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal next week

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 02:38
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from Nov. 15-20, the State Department said on Thursday.
In Nairobi, Blinken will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss topics including cooperation on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, the department said in a statement.
Blinken will travel next to Abuja to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and revitalizing democracy, it said.
In Dakar, Blinken will meet with Senegalese President Macky Sall "to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries," the statement said.
Israeli lawyer arrested in Belarus for possession of cannabis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 10:01 PM
Bikers involved in collision near Jerusalem light rail tracks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 09:53 PM
Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022
By REUTERS
11/11/2021 09:13 PM
Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
By REUTERS
11/11/2021 08:52 PM
Disabled people's organizations protest in front of Bennet's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 07:49 PM
US ambassador to UN to visit Israel, Palestinians, Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 06:15 PM
US envoy to Iran to arrive in Israel next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 04:44 PM
Protesters demonstrate in Tel Aviv, Bennett's house for disabled rights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 04:37 PM
Five Holon and Bat Yam residents to be accused of shooting Adi Peretz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 04:08 PM
Smuggling of weapons thwarted on Jordanian border by IDF, Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 03:27 PM
New CEO of NSO spyware firm quits, citing US blacklist - report
By REUTERS
11/11/2021 11:44 AM
IDF fires at vehicle in southern Gaza, no injuries reported - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 10:38 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 489 new cases, 146 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 10:06 AM
Term limits for PM to come to a vote on Sunday
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/11/2021 09:44 AM
Three Palestinians injured during clashes with settlers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 07:32 AM
