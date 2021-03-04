The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Border Patrol arrests 4,500 migrants in a day

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2021 23:53
US Border Patrol agents caught more than 4,500 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border on Wednesday, according to government figures shared with Reuters, a big single-day tally that comes amid growing fears that illegal entries could soar in the coming weeks.
The figure is comparable to the daily average of arrests in May 2019, the peak of a major border surge that former President Donald Trump used to justify his broad immigration crackdown. In January 2021, Border Patrol caught about 2,400 migrants a day at the southwest border.
The rising arrests underscore a growing challenge for President Joe Biden as his administration seeks to shift to a more humane immigration system, while also trying to avoid a surge that would overwhelm it.
Immigrant advocacy groups and some Democrats say unaccompanied children and families are not being released from custody fast enough. At the same time, opposition Republicans and immigration hawks say the willingness to let in more migrants while their asylum applications are being heard has encouraged more migration from Central America.
"We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border," Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose Texas district abuts Mexico, said in a statement on Thursday. "Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic."
The administration is now taking steps that would speed up the processing of families caught at the border and greatly reduce the use of family detention centers.
It plans to convert two family detention centers in Texas into facilities that would quickly process incoming migrant families and allow them to be released pending the outcome of their cases, according to three people familiar with the plan.
The number of people held in those facilities has dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A third family detention center in Pennsylvania was empty as of last week as the remaining families in custody there were released, according to attorneys representing them.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials held a call in late February with immigration advocacy groups and local officials in Texas to outline the plan to repurpose the family detention facilities, said Dan Klein, board chair of the Interfaith Welcome Coalition, who was on the call.
"They're trying to make it less about detention and more about helping people on their way," Klein said.
US officials are also hurrying to find housing and speed up releases of an increasing number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border after Biden exempted them in February from a Trump-era policy known as Title 42. That policy, issued on COVID-19-related public health grounds, allows US authorities to rapidly expel migrants caught at the border.
The US Department of Health and Human Services said that as of March 4 the agency had 7,700 unaccompanied minors in custody, the highest level since 2019. As of last week, it had roughly 7,700 beds available.
HHS, which manages the federal shelter system for unaccompanied kids, reduced its available bed space by 40% to prevent the spread of COVID-19, making the situation more challenging.
Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Valencia Basket 84:72 in Euroleague Basketball.
US adds Myanmar ministries, army conglomerates to trade blacklist
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 11:51 PM
Gantz discusses ICC probe with German, French defense ministers
Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 09:32 PM
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli admits he won't resign from government
White House criticizes Myanmar targeting of journalists, dissidents
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 08:45 PM
Military helicopter crash in southeast Turkey kills nine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 08:44 PM
Culture, Sports Ministry to expand live venue capacity, allow standing
Tsunami warning issued after quake strikes off New Zealand
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 04:20 PM
Netanyahu: We won't let 'a bunch of ayatollahs' in Iran wipe us off map
Netanyahu to Fox News: ICC probe 'is an affront for all democracies'
Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 02:05 PM
British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 09:59 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 452 active cases; 2,512 in home isolation
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa receives coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by