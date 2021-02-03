US-born candidate placed 21st in Yesh Atid

Party leader Yair Lapid announced earlier this week that his top five would be himself, followed by MKs Orna Barbivai, Meir Cohen, Karin Elharar and former Blue and White minister Merav Cohen.

The next candidates on the list are MKs Yoel Razvozov, Elazar Stern, Mickey Levy, former Kulanu MK Merav Ben-Ari and MK Ram Ben-Barak.

MK Moshe Tur-Paz, who was born in Philadelphia, will be 21st on the list. He was placed lower on the list in an effort to advance women candidates, according to party sources.

Yesh Atid became the first party to submit its list to the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday.