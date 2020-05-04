US CDC reports 1,152,372 coronavirus cases, 67,456 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 1,152,372 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 67,456.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 1,122,486 and said 65,735 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of May 3.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.