The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,976.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 30 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count.The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.