The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US charges two men for plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

By REUTERS  
JULY 16, 2021 17:25
Two California men have been indicted on charges they conspired to attack the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, the US Justice Department said on Friday.
According to the unsealed indictment, Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of Vallejo started plotting to attack Democratic targets after the 2020 presidential election and also tried to get support from an anti-government group to further the cause.
The Justice Department did not identify which group the two men allegedly reached out to for support.
In numerous messages they exchanged, the two discussed blowing up buildings, the Justice Department said.
In one exchange in January 2021, for instance, Rogers told Copeland: "I want to blow up a democrat building bad."
"I agree," Copeland responded. "Plan attack."
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on Jan. 15 at Rogers' home and seized a stockpile of weapons including 45 to 50 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and five pipe bombs.
Prosecutors say that Copeland tried to destroy evidence during the investigation and communicated with the leader of a militia group who told him to switch communication platforms and delete the evidence.
Rogers was arrested on the day the search warrant was executed and remains in the custody of the state. Copeland was arrested on Thursday and will appear for a detention hearing on July 20, the Justice Department said.
S.African minister says situation in country "fully stabilized" now
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 06:01 PM
Russia says it wants to help start Afghan peace talks as fighting rages
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 05:06 PM
Knesset to renew distance seating in plenum due to spike in COVID cases
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan create platform for cooperation
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 03:38 PM
Coronavirus cabinet extends COVID emergency directives and personnel
Russian plane found after hard landing in Siberia, survivors confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 03:22 PM
Russian passenger plane goes missing in Siberia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 02:13 PM
PM Bennett speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
Coronavirus in IDF: 135 infected, 535 in quarantine
President to speak on Tisha Be'Av at prayer service in Ashkelon
Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 08:50 AM
Israeli artist Noga Erez clarifies BDS comments
Education Minister Shasha-Biton calls to replace Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis
COVID: Israel Police steps up restrictions enforcement in Jerusalem
COVID: Spain to be added to travel ban list
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by