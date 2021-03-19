The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US charges Proud Boys with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6

By REUTERS  
MARCH 19, 2021 17:30
A federal grand jury has charged four members of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory, according to a new superseding indictment unsealed on Friday.
Sara Netanyahu released from hospital after appendicitis surgery
Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 01:29 PM
Greece mulls lifting some COVID restrictions - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 12:28 PM
Bennett challenges Netanyahu to debate
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,225 new cases on Thursday, 1.9% positivity rate
Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 09:37 AM
'Price tag' attack near Jerusalem: Regards from Ahuvia
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 08:39 AM
Ethnic studies curriculum passes in California, 11-0 vote
Kinneret rises by half-a-centimeter overnight
Canadian diplomat says not allowed into court for Michael Spavor trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 04:00 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: Concerts and games to resume this Sunday
Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 09:49 PM
US Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 09:43 PM
Macron imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 08:49 PM
