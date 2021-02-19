US charges two more Oath Keepers with conspiring to storm Capitol

The US Justice Department has charged two more associates of the "Oath Keepers" militia with participating in a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Ohio residents Sandra Ruth Parker, 60, and her husband Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, face charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destroying government property and unlawful entry.

They appeared in a federal court in Ohio on Thursday and were released on bond pending their next appearance in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

An attorney who represented Sandra Parker for her initial appearance declined to comment on the case, and an attorney who represented her husband Bennie Parker could not be immediately reached.