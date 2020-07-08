The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US colleges scramble after new Trump order on foreign students

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 02:42
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Many US colleges were scrambling on Tuesday to modify plans for the fall semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a day after the Trump administration issued an order that could force tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their schools hold all classes online.

The announcement blindsided academic institutions grappling with the logistical challenges of safely resuming classes, particularly after the federal government had granted exceptions to the rules limiting online learning for foreign students when colleges and universities in March rushed to shutter campuses and move to online classes as the pandemic forced lockdowns.

There are more than a million foreign students at US colleges and universities, and many schools depend on revenue from foreign students, who often pay full tuition.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said institutions moving entirely to online learning must submit plans to the agency by July 15. Schools that will use only in-person learning, shortened or delayed classes, or a blend of in-person and online learning must submit plans by Aug. 1.

The guidance applies to holders of F-1 and M-1 visas, which are for academic and vocational students.

During a roundtable in Washington on reopening schools, President Donald Trump criticized a decision by Harvard University to conduct courses online in the coming academic year.

"I think it's ridiculous, I think it's an easy way out," Trump said. "I think they ought to be ashamed of themselves."

The chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark, Nancy Cantor, said in a statement on Tuesday that the school, along with other colleges across the country and lawmakers in Congress, was working to "to fully understand and respond to this announcement."

In the 2018/19 school year Rutgers had nearly 7,000 international students enrolled, according to data published by the Institute of International Education.

Cantor tried to assure foreign students the university's model for the fall would be a hybrid of online and in-person classes. Most students attending schools with that type of blended curriculum, as well as those with full-time in-person instruction, would be exempt from the new rules if their plans are approved by ICE.

Lee Bollinger, president of Columbia University in New York, called the administration's actions "deeply misguided" and said the university would take a number of steps in response, including structuring courses so they fit into the hybrid model.

“Together, these changes mark a devastating reversal of federal policy announced at the onset of the pandemic," Bollinger said.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security told CNN on Tuesday that the new rules would “encourage schools to reopen."

Business and conservative groups have urged reopening schools safely as important to getting parents back to work and reviving the US economy.

CORONAVIRUS SURGE

The United States is experiencing a new surge in coronavirus cases, especially among younger people, raising concerns about the increased risk of spread to vulnerable adults at home as well as to older teachers and school staff if in-person classes resume.

In a survey by the newspaper the Chronicle of Higher Education of hundreds of colleges around the country, the majority said they will offer either in-person instruction or some sort of hybrid model with on-campus and online courses. But many are still sorting out their plans.

Toni Molle, director of public affairs for California State University, which bills itself as the nation's largest four-year public university, with 23 campuses across California, said the institution was reviewing the new guidance to determine the impact on students.

Some schools - including Harvard University - have said they would offer online-only classes, which could create problems for their international students, and may now have to alter their plans.

Harvard President Larry Bacow said the institution was "deeply concerned" that the ICE guidance imposed "a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach."
Extrajudicial killings suspected as dozens of bodies found in Burkina Fas
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 03:08 AM
Mike Pence says US to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:51 AM
Boeing settles nearly all Lion Air 737 MAX crash claims - filing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:39 AM
US probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:46 AM
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:16 AM
US coronavirus cases hit 3 million, stoking fears of overwhelmed hospitals
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:14 AM
Venezuela top court ousts leaders of Guaido's party ahead of vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 12:34 AM
Israel’s Judo team begins quarantine after member has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 12:16 AM
Beitar Illit mayor against lockdown: Will turn us into a COVID-19 hotspot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:59 PM
US will restrict visas for some Chinese officials over Tibet - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:57 PM
Netanyahu: Summer camps must be closed immediately – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:43 PM
US withdrawal from WHO to take effect July 2021 - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:28 PM
Turkey says six killed in bomb attack near Syria border
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:47 PM
Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:43 PM
Investigators identify remains of one of 43 students missing in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by