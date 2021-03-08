The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US commits to Saudi defense after Houthi attacks on oil heartland

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2021 16:16
The United States said on Monday it is committed to defending Saudi Arabia following drone and missile strikes claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, including on a Saudi facility vital to oil exports.
Saudi authorities said there were no casualties or property losses from Sunday's attacks targeting an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco.
The attacks, which drove Brent crude prices above $70 a barrel to their highest since January 2020, come at a time of friction in the decades-old alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States as President Joe Biden puts pressure on Riyadh over its human rights record and the ruinous Yemen war.
"The heinous Houthi assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure demonstrate lack of respect for human life and disregard for peace efforts," the US embassy in the kingdom said in an Arabic-language Twitter post.
"The United States stands by Saudi Arabia and its people. Our commitment to defend the Kingdom and its security is firm."
The Houthis have been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for six years in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki, who also speaks for the coalition, said on Al Arabiya TV channel that Iran was smuggling missiles and drones to the Houthis. The group and Tehran have in the past rejected such charges.
Riyadh has repeatedly said that Iran's ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies including in Yemen should be part of any talks aimed at reviving a nuclear pact with Iran that Biden's predecessor Donald Trump quit.
The Houthi movement said its operation on Sunday using 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles also attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan.
The coalition said it destroyed 12 Houthi drones, without specifying locations in the kingdom, and two ballistic missiles launched towards Jazan.
Myanmar media companies stripped of licenses -state television
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 04:29 PM
Iran providing Yemen's Houthis with drones, missiles - Saudi official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 03:36 PM
Syrian president Assad and his wife infected with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 02:24 PM
Coronavirus: Five millionth Israeli vaccinated
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,331 new cases, 3.7% of tests return positive
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 10:28 AM
Pope Francis ends epic Iraq tour where he preached peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 09:41 AM
Two killed in police firing on Myanmar protest- witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 09:38 AM
South Korea finds no link found between deaths and coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 08:35 AM
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott remarries
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 08:23 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 45.5 cm to full lake
Australia suspends defense cooperation with Myanmar after junta crackdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 01:38 AM
At least 8 dead, 170 injured in Yemen migrant facility fire - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 12:20 AM
US pushes new Afghan peace effort, may pull troops after May 1 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 12:16 AM
Saudi Arabia vows to take 'all necessary measures' to protect itself
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 11:05 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by