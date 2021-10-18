US concerned about Chinese, Russian hypersonic missiles

The United States is concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, a senior US arms control official said on Monday.

"We have concerns about what China is doing on hypersonic," US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told reporters in Geneva after a report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

"We just don't know how we can defend against that type of technology, neither does China or Russia," he said, referring to the difficulty of missile defense systems to track such high-speed weapons that can maneuver and evade their shields. China said earlier on Monday it was a space vehicle, not a missile.