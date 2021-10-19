Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month

The US is set to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinians as soon as next month, hinging on the passing of Israel's state budget, Palestinian daily Al-Quds claimed, citing White House sources.

According to the report, the Biden administration is not satisfied with Israel's policy in the West Bank, such as the expansion of settlements and claims of settler violence against Palestinians.

The report also said that American sources believe Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government is subject to right-wing blackmail on the part of the Likud and Benjamin Netanyahu.