The Biden administration is in "intensive consultations" with the new German government over its response if Russia invades Ukraine and believes Germany would be ready to take significant action if Russia launches an attack, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, in testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the comment in response to a question about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.

