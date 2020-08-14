US Coronavirus cases rise by at least 53,276 on Thursday
By REUTERS
AUGUST 14, 2020 05:23
US coronavirus cases rise by at least 53,276 on Thursday to 5.27 million total versus 5.22 million on the previous day.US coronavirus deaths rise by at least 1,185 to 167,248 total versus 166,063 on the previous day.
