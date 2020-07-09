The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US coronavirus cases rise by over 58,000 setting new single-day record

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2020 03:20
The United States reported more than 58,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.
The United States faces a bleak summer and infections surge and many states are forced to close bars and popular beaches to try to curb the rise.In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, California and Texas each reported over 7,000 new cases. Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.
The US tally stood at 58,559 late on Wednesday with not all local governments yet reporting.
Mexico posts record 6,995 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 03:39 AM
Brazil surpasses 1.7 million coronavirus cases, nearly 68,000 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 12:37 AM
Gilead begins testing inhalable form of remdesivir for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 12:29 AM
Trump, Mexico's president briefly discussed immigration -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 12:16 AM
Amishav neighborhood in Ramla to enter lockdown starting Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 11:54 PM
Brazil TV journalists quarantined after interviewing infected Bolsonaro
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 10:44 PM
316 active cases of coronavirus in IDF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 10:13 PM
Facebook suspends Bolsonaro-linked disinformation network
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 10:05 PM
Gilead begins testing inhalable form of remdisivir for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 09:55 PM
Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies, aged 61
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 09:28 PM
Gov't considering lockdown in nine Israeli regions - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 07:56 PM
Coronavirus committee to convene over restricted zones
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 07:52 PM
Trudeau: Canada handled coronavirus better than the US
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 07:41 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 632 new cases, death toll rises to 344
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 07:08 PM
Rivlin: Israel has no clear combat strategy against coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 05:38 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by