The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US reached a fifth consecutive all-time high on Thursday, as the CDC reported 54,357 new infections out of a total 2,679,230 cases confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak.Moreover, the number of deaths, which hasn't risen lately despite the alarming rise in number of new cases, has now begun rising, as 725 deaths were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 128,024 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.