The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally

By REUTERS  
JUNE 8, 2020 09:47
Germany's coordinator for transatlantic ties has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.
Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior US official said on Friday.
"This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its NATO ally Germany in advance," Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
Following Trump's decision, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview that he regretted the planned withdrawal of US soldiers from Germany, describing Berlin's relationship with the United States as "complicated."
Seven suspects arrested for shooting police car in Ramle
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:50 AM
Philippines probes fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:48 AM
Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:33 AM
Coronavirus update: 61 new patients overnight, 298 people dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:27 AM
Thailand reports 7 more coronavirus cases, all in quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 08:14 AM
Denmark lifts limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 08:12 AM
New Zealand's last coronavirus patient fully recovers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 06:31 AM
AIPAC releases statement mourning death of George Floyd
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 04:04 AM
Israeli prison guards suspected of catching coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 11:27 PM
El Al extends halt on flights until June 30
CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 09:31 PM
In Rio, US protests stoke backlash against cops
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:58 PM
Iran says it is ready for more prisoner exchanges with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:48 PM
Global coronavirus deaths top 400,000 as outbreak grows in Brazil, India
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:10 PM
"Numerous" reports of looting in retaken Libyan towns, UN says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by