US decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally

Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior US official said on Friday.

"This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its NATO ally Germany in advance," Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Following Trump's decision, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview that he regretted the planned withdrawal of US soldiers from Germany, describing Berlin's relationship with the United States as "complicated."

Germany's coordinator for transatlantic ties has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.