US delegation met with Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 01:36
A US delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.
The two sides discussed the international community’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and the US delegation pledged to continue to support UN efforts to address the situation, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
The US officials "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government," the State Department said.
The US officials urged the Taliban to implement a commitment on providing countrywide access to education at all levels for women and girls.
"The Taliban expressed openness to engaging with the international community on full access to education and welcomed efforts to verify and monitor progress to enroll women and girls in school at all levels," the State Department said.
It said the US delegation included representatives from the intelligence community, the Treasury Department and the US international aid agency USAID, while "technocratic professionals" also took part on the Afghan side.
US FDA panel narrowly backs Merck's at-home COVID-19 pill
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 12:41 AM
US defense sec. orders National Guard to get vaccinated or lose pay
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 10:31 PM
Police confiscate drug, weapons near Umm el-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 08:56 PM
Fauci: hard to say if Omicron variant will lead to severe disease
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 08:44 PM
WHO warns against blanket travel bans over Omicron coronavirus variant
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 07:55 PM
Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 07:36 PM
Police investigate man on suspicion of sexually assaulting minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 07:20 PM
UAE to send delegation to Iran soon, says senior Emirati official
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 06:19 PM
EU calls on China to show proof of tennis star's wellbeing
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 05:49 PM
IDF to dedicate day to 'human respect' following sexual offense reports
By ARIELLA MARSDEN
11/30/2021 04:59 PM
Arrest extended for Lital Yael Melnik's suspected killer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 04:56 PM
Azerbaijan says 14 people killed in military helicopter crash
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 03:22 PM
Putin says he hasn't decided whether to run again for president in 2024
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 03:15 PM
Stones thrown at bus on its way to Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 12:17 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 636 new cases, 117 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 11:59 AM
