US delegation to visit Ramallah, meet on Palestinian elections - report

A US delegation, led by President Joe Biden's point person on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Hady Amr, will travel to Ramallah next week to discuss upcoming Palestinian elections, Ynet reported Saturday.
The delegation will examine Palestinian readiness for elections and the possibility of sending American observers for the election. There will likely not be talks between the delegation and Israeli officials, Ynet reported.
