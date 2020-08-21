The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US disappointed by European allies on Iran sanction

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 21, 2020 13:18
The behaviour of the United States' European allies has been "disappointing" with regards to a US move to restore UN sanctions on Iran, Kelly Craft, US ambassador to the United Nations, told a German newspaper.
"This is very disappointing," German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Craft as saying in an interview."This matter is so important that we cannot wait until the arms embargo runs out on Oct. 18. We cannot wait for the world to realize on Oct. 18 that China and Russia have the ability to deliver weapons and Iran to buy them to pass them on to militias and other terror groups around the world that are steered by Tehran," she added.


Tags Iran United Nations United States sanctions Kelly Craft
Singapore scientists find coronavirus variant with milder infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 12:20 PM
President Rivlin: We will not stand by while Hamas is out of control
Russian hospital refuses to move Navalny after suspected poisoning
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 08:58 AM
Belarusian opposition calls for more strikes to force new elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 08:56 AM
UAE could reintroduce curfew in some areas as COVID-19 cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 08:52 AM
Netanyahu wants to appoint his prosecutors despite Supreme Court decision
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/21/2020 06:56 AM
Mexico tops 59,100 coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 04:06 AM
US will again seek death penalty for Boston bomber Tsarnaev
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 04:03 AM
Red Alert in Sha’ar HaNegev Regional council
Woman stabbed to death by husband in Israel’s Northern District
House Speaker Pelosi says she opposes smaller coronavirus relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 01:55 AM
Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 01:29 AM
Latin America passes 250,000 death toll from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 01:26 AM
US outraged by killing of anti-government activists in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 12:33 AM
Red alert sounds in Eshkol Regional Council
