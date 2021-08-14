The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US discusses need for Tunisia prime minister designate

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2021 00:11
The US deputy national security adviser met the Tunisian president on Friday and discussed the urgent need for Tunisia to appoint a prime minister-designate to form a capable government, the White House said in a statement.
The statement also said the adviser, Jonathan Finer, delivered a message to President Kais Saied from President Joe Biden, "reaffirming his personal support, and that of the Biden-Harris Administration, for the Tunisian people and urging a swift return to the path of Tunisia’s parliamentary democracy."
Biden speaks to Blinken, Austin and Sullivan on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:04 AM
Sen. McConnell says not late to prevent Taliban taking Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:34 AM
Canada to accept 20,000 vulnerable Afghans
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:31 AM
US military base in Washington lifts lockdown
UN chief calls for immediate halt to Taliban offensive
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 09:55 PM
8-month-old baby found unconscious near Kinneret, dies in hospital
New York Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 09:33 PM
Advisor to MK Gilad Kariv tests positive for COVID-19
Ra'am head to Arab sector: 'Go get the vaccine'
Bennett to HMO heads: Vaccinate during Shabbat and overnight
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/13/2021 06:00 PM
Health Ministry approves third vaccine for medical personnel and prisoner
Clashes erupt at Cave of the Patriarch due to construction
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/13/2021 05:08 PM
Boris Johnson to convene emergency meeting on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 04:32 PM
NATO meets to coordinate Western embassy staff reduction in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 03:45 PM
Large fire reported near Kfar Yona
