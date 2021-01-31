US distributes 49.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 31.1 mln shots given

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 31,123,299 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 49,933,250 doses.

The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had administered 29,577,902 doses of the vaccines and distributed 49,932,850 doses.

The agency said 25,201,143 people had received one or more doses while 5,657,142 people have gotten a second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 3,683,718 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.