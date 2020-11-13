The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US election turmoil heightens Afghan uncertainty

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 15:40
 The change in the US administration is expected eventually to bring a steadier troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials and analysts said, but the disputed presidential election has heightened uncertainty and could deepen delays in peace talks.
A senior Afghan government official said he was relieved that under US President-elect Joe Biden, the process would likely be clearer and less chaotic.
"A Tweet won't decide the fate of American troops in Afghanistan," he said.
Taliban militants, fighting to oust the US-backed government in Kabul, this week called on the United States to stick to a February agreement with the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. troops by May, subject to certain security guarantees.
Afghan officials hope some troops will stay beyond May.
Afghan government negotiator Fawzia Koofi agreed the US election, disputed by President Donald Trump, was likely to slow the peace process, but added Biden's win had given hope that the withdrawal timeline would be based on on-the-ground realities.
"We understand that people close to Joe Biden have a different view about the troop withdrawal," Koofi told Reuters. "So that will probably give the Afghan government some time to prepare itself because we have been saying an irresponsible withdrawal will (probably) result in the collapse ... of institutions."
In October, Trump posted a surprise Tweet calling for troops to be home by Christmas, a move welcomed by the Taliban, the same day his national security adviser said troops would number around 2,500 at the start of 2021.
U.S. officials are now watching the remaining weeks of Trump's tenure to see if he makes good on his campaign promise to end the United States' "ridiculous endless wars".
NO NEW GUIDANCE
Ashley Jackson, Co-Director of the Centre for the Study of Armed Groups at the Overseas Development Institute, said the "real issue" was the possibility of delays to the peace process.
"While they deal with other urgent priorities, the Afghan peace process hangs in the balance," she told Reuters. "Without a strong signal about where this is going from the White House, both sides will continue to hedge their bets ... that could derail the process before its even made much progress."
Violence has already been rising throughout Afghanistan with the Taliban attacking provincial capitals, in some case prompting US airstrikes, as talks in Qatar's capital have been dragged out.
Biden's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Biden said in a foreign policy address included on his website he would bring "the vast majority of our troops home from Afghanistan and narrowly focus our mission on Al-Qaeda and ISIS".
One US official said there had been no new guidance to the Pentagon or State Department on Afghanistan in recent days and it was unclear when senior officials would meet Trump for an update.
In recent weeks, officials have warned that violence in Afghanistan remains too high and a precipitous withdrawal would be dangerous. The United Nations has also said that the Taliban still has ties with al Qaeda.
"We are somewhat concerned about the peace process as president-elect Joe Biden might bring some changes in the US team for Afghanistan but we don't expect they would scrap the whole process," one Taliban leader in Doha told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"We still have the option of war if the new US administration betrays us."
Israeli rabbi detained for committing sexual offenses against students
Vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with Biden team on COVAX
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 01:07 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 815 new cases on Thursday
US-China frictions may not ease when Biden president - Chinese official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 04:53 AM
Saudi-led coalition says destroyed five drones fired by Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 02:11 AM
State of emergency over COVID-19 not necessary in Japan, PM Suga says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 01:51 AM
Pfizer in talks with Brazil to supply COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 01:32 AM
France ready to help build lasting solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 12:44 AM
France confirms death of soldier in Egypt peace-keeping mission
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 12:19 AM
Chinese companies to build largest bridge in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2020 12:16 AM
Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/12/2020 11:43 PM
US government appeals order blocking TikTok ban from taking effect
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/12/2020 11:38 PM
Edelstein: Israel to sign coronavirus vaccine deal with Pfizer on Friday
Police arrive to escort two IDF soldiers out of haredi neighborhood
Man sets himself on fire in Cairo's Tahrir Square
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/12/2020 09:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by