US Embassy in Kabul warns Americans to avoid airport
By REUTERS
AUGUST 28, 2021 03:24
Americans should avoid traveling to the Kabul airport because of security threats, and those at the Abbey, East, North or Ministry of Interior gates should leave immediately, the US Embassy said in a statement on its website.
