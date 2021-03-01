US envoy on Afghan peace process to visit Afghanistan, Qatar for talks

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy to the Afghan peace process, will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar to resume discussions with Afghan government and Taliban representatives, the State Department said on Sunday.Khalilzad and his team will also visit other regional capitals as part of a mission aimed at working towards "a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire" in the Afghan conflict, the State Department said in a statement. It did not provide dates or other details.