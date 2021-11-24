The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US envoy to Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 16:24
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two days of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
"They’ll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage for US citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country.”
The US envoy, Tom West, earlier this month attended a meeting of the so-called extended Troika, comprising Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States to discuss Afghanistan. The group had also met with senior Taliban representatives.
West was also part of the US delegation in meetings with Taliban officials in Doha in October, the first such talks between Washington and the Taliban after United States' chaotic end to its two decade-long war in Afghanistan on Aug. 31.
An abrupt withdrawal of most foreign development support after the Taliban seized power on Aug. 15 from Afghanistan's Western-backed government has sent the economy into freefall. There is a shortage of hard cash and Taliban leaders are under Western sanctions.
With winter approaching, deeply impoverished Afghanistan has emerged from all-out war into a humanitarian crisis. Millions face growing hunger amid soaring food prices and a drought.
Couple arrested for abusing their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 04:37 PM
UK urges nationals to leave Ethiopia
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:32 PM
Ethiopia expels four Irish diplomats
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 03:49 PM
Knesset approves 1st reading of bill for Menachem Begin memorial day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 02:00 PM
Explosion in Beit Shemesh factory, 3 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 12:27 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 603 Israelis test positive
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:44 AM
UK PM Johnson on 'great form' during Peppa Pig speech - deputy
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:02 AM
Russia conducts Black Sea military drills with aircraft, ships
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:01 AM
Gilboa Prison warden says he was made a scapegoat for prison break
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 09:56 AM
China firmly opposes US inviting Taiwan to democracy summit
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:53 AM
Ukraine starts 'special operation' near border with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:16 AM
Israeli Border Police evacuate Geulat Zion settler outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 08:19 AM
Benny Gantz arrives in Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 01:44 AM
231 naval mines destroyed by Saudi coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 10:37 PM
UN atomic watchdog chief cancels planned news conference post Iran trip
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:14 PM
