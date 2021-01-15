US executes man with COVID-19, 12th under Trump administration

The US government on Thursday executed Corey Johnson, a convicted murderer, marking one of the final two federal executions planned under President Donald Trump's administration, after the Supreme Court rejected a plea to allow him to recover from COVID-19.Johnson, strapped to a gurney in the US Justice Department's execution chamber at its prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, was put to death by an injection of phenobarbital, a powerful barbiturate.The Supreme Court's conservative majority had earlier rejected a lower court's ruling that the final two scheduled federal executions of Trump's administration be delayed to allow the condemned men to recover from COVID-19.Trump, a Republican and a long-standing advocate of capital punishment, oversaw the resumption of federal executions as the coronavirus spread. Death row inmates, at least two of their lawyers, other prison inmates and multiple prison and execution staff have since become ill with COVID-19.President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, will be inaugurated next Wednesday, and says he will seek to abolish the death penalty.