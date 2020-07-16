The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US executes Wesley Purkey, second federal execution in 17 years

By REUTERS  
JULY 16, 2020 15:44
 The US Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the second federal execution in 17 years to take place, overturning lower court injunctions.
The court's decision allows the US Justice Department to resume its plans to execute Wesley Purkey, a convicted murderer, over objections by his lawyers that he has dementia and no longer understands his punishment.Purkey, 68, was convicted in 2003 in Missouri of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl before dumping her dismembered and burned remains in a septic pond.
Palestinian Authority coronavirus death toll hits 50, cases rise by 463
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 03:51 PM
Government to approve weekend lockdowns, restaurant deliveries only
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 02:37 PM
PA: 463 people were infected with coronavirus on Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 01:06 PM
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern enters self-isolation
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/16/2020 01:06 PM
Social workers demonstrate in Jerusalem, block light rail
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 01:05 PM
Kremlin calls US pipeline sanctions threat unfair competition
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 12:34 PM
Indonesia reports 1,574 new coronavirus infections, 76 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 12:20 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 750,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 12:13 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.59 million, death toll at 583,005
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 10:20 AM
UAE reschedules Mars mission launch to between July 20 and July 22
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 10:13 AM
Hundreds of children from 25 Netivot kindergartens enter isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 08:52 AM
Maccabi CEO: There is no choice, several weeks lockdown imminent
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/16/2020 08:22 AM
Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey, 7 killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 07:15 AM
Bill Stepien to become Trump's new re-election campaign manager
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 04:08 AM
Hundreds of children and staffers from 25 kindergartens to be quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 02:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by