US expects to identify Belarus sanctions targets in a few days

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 16:52
The United States expects in a few days to identify Belarusians on whom it plans to impose sanctions for their involvement in election fraud or violence against protesters, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Friday.
"I expect in just a few short days we will be in a position to be able to definitively identify the additional list of sanctions that we will be imposing in parallel with those that are being enacted by the European Union," Biegun told reporters, though he said neither the United States nor the European Union would necessarily wait for the other to impose the penalties.
