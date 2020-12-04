The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US expert Fauci backtracks on criticism of UK on vaccine -NBC

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 14:55
US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday he was reacting to gloating by a British television interviewer when he criticized the country's quick approval of the first coronavirus vaccine.
Fauci, longtime director of a leading US government health agency and member of the White House coronavirus task force, apologized for his comments late on Thursday.
"It was just one of those things where I sat down in front of the TV with a British TV station and the first thing they said was, 'Ah, we beat you guys. We beat the Americans to the punch'. And I kind of reacted back at him when I think I probably should not have done," Fauci told NBC's "Today" show.
British regulators approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying it had rigorously assessed the vaccine data and had cut no corners.
"When I got back on BBC I explained that that was taken out of context. Now the Brits are good. They know what they're doing -- I mean they're really pros, so that was just not really what I meant," Fauci said.
Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been asked by President-elect Joe Biden to remain in that post and also be his chief medical adviser 
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,434 new cases in the last day - 2.3% positive
Coronavirus cabinet to meet on Sunday
Gucci donates $500,000 to UNICEF to help supply COVID vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:23 PM
Erdogan says he hopes France will get rid of Macron "burden" soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:18 PM
Stena Line says role in UK delivery of Pfizer vaccine going well
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 12:35 PM
'Disturbing reports' from Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 12:23 PM
Seven injured in S.Africa refinery explosion, fire under control
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 09:48 AM
Black Shadow hacker group releases threat as payment deadline approaches
Biden addresses Fakhrizadeh's assassination, Iran nuclear program
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,449 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 06:17 AM
Yemen coalition intercepts explosive drone launched by Houthis - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 03:47 AM
Top AI ethics researcher says Google fired her; company denies it
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 03:02 AM
South Korea reports 629 new coronavirus cases, highest in nine months
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:58 AM
Police investigating a shooting incident near Ginaton Junction
Shooting incident in northern Israel leads to death of 27-year-old
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by