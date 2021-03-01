US failure to sanction MbS for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous' - UN expert

A UN human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him.Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a UN investigation into the 2018 murder, told a news conference in Geneva: "It is extremely problematic, in my view, if not dangerous, to acknowledge someone's culpability and then to tell that someone 'but we won't do anything, please proceed as if have we have said nothing'."That to me is an extremely dangerous move on the part of the USA," she said, reiterating her call on Friday for imposing sanctions targeting Mohammed bin Salman's assets.