US files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell
By REUTERS
JULY 10, 2020 19:08
NEW YORK - US prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The indictment was made public on Friday in Manhattan federal court, and like the original indictment accused Maxwell of six criminal counts. Maxwell has been charged with luring underage girls so Epstein could sexually abuse them.
