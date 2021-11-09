The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US flies detained Afghan pilots out of Tajikistan

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 23:53
US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel boarded a US-brokered flight out of Tajikistan on Tuesday, ending a nearly three-month detention ordeal that began when they escaped there in their aircraft during the Taliban takeover, Afghan sources said.
The plight of the pilots had attracted US congressional scrutiny - with lawmakers and military veterans frustrated by what they believed was a sluggish US relocation effort.
One pilot shared images of the group boarding the aircraft, saying it was destined for the United Arab Emirates. Flight-tracking data showed it had left the country.
"It's a relief," said David Hicks, a retired US brigadier general who is helping lead a charity called Operation Sacred Promise working to evacuate and resettle Afghan air force personnel.
The Afghan personnel in Tajikistan represented the last major group of US-trained pilots who fled abroad and were still known to be in limbo.
The group of evacuees included a US-trained Afghan pilot at an advanced stage of pregnancy, who had expressed fear for her unborn baby in an interview with Reuters.
The group flew to Tajikistan in military aircraft at the end of the war, was detained by Tajik authorities and had been awaiting a US relocation - hoping the transfer to the Middle East will lead to eventual US resettlement.
Reuters detailed accounts from the pregnant pilot and other members of the group about their frustrations with their detention and was first to report US plans to relocate them.
The Pentagon estimated that the expected group of evacuees totaled about 191 - larger than the more than 150 Afghans previously known to be at two sites in Tajikistan. It did not explain the figures.
Afghan air force personnel flew dozens of military aircraft to Tajikistan and to Uzbekistan in August as the Taliban swept to power.
In September, a US-brokered deal allowed a larger group of Afghan pilots and other military personnel to be flown out of Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates.
Even before the Taliban's takeover, the US-trained, English-speaking pilots had become prime targets of the Taliban because of the damage they inflicted during the war. The Taliban tracked down the pilots and assassinated them off-base.
Afghanistan's new rulers have said they will invite former military personnel to join the revamped security forces and that they will come to no harm. But pilots who spoke with Reuters say they believe they will be killed if they return to Afghanistan.

SMUGGLED CELLPHONES

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a congressional hearing in September he was concerned about the pilots in Tajikistan and would work with the State Department to "see if we can move this forward."
But the process of relocating the Afghans from Tajikistan proved to be more time-consuming and complex than the similar effort in Uzbekistan.
A US official told Reuters that the United States faced difficulty securing Tajik authorization to access the pilots.
Republican US Representative Austin Scott, who raised the case of the pregnant pilot in a hearing, expressed relief that the Afghan air force personnel "are no longer stranded in Tajikistan."
"I would like to thank everyone who made this release possible for their assistance, especially officials from the Defense Department," Scott said.
Most of the Afghan pilots and other personnel were held at a sanatorium in Tajikistan. Those in that group who communicated with Reuters did so on cellphones kept hidden from guards and said the Tajik authorities took away their identity documents.
The pregnant pilot, who is 29, had voiced concerns to Reuters about risks to her and her unborn child at the remote sanatorium. She was subsequently moved to a maternity hospital before being transferred back to the sanatorium ahead of her departure.
"We are like prisoners here. Not even like refugees, not even like immigrants. We have no legal documents or way to buy something for ourselves," she said last month.
Palestinian shot in leg by IDF after throwing rocks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 12:24 AM
DoorDash to buy Wolt in $8 billion+ deal
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 11:42 PM
NASA says won't send manned mission to the moon until 2025
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 10:43 PM
Miller, other top Trump White House aides subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 10:17 PM
US sets goal of net-zero aviation emissions by 2050
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 09:38 PM
'Mona Lisa' copy goes under hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 09:15 PM
UNESCO chief re-elected for second-term
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 08:08 PM
Three right-wing extremists arrested for planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 07:20 PM
UN says 16 national staff detained in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 06:25 PM
Syrian president receives UAE foreign minister in Damascus
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 06:04 PM
Investigation opened into attack of MK Idit Silman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 05:54 PM
Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young kids
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 04:19 PM
Health workers in England required to get COVID vaccine
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 04:09 PM
COVID-19 Passenger Entry Form experiencing technical issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 03:39 PM
Yair Lapid's sister-in-law quits KKL post under pressure
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/09/2021 02:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by