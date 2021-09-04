The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US general: Less than 1,400 Afghan evacuees still in Qatar

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 14:02
The United States has moved most of the 57,000 people it evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar out of the Gulf state, with fewer than 1,400 still at the US military base there, a US general said on Saturday.
The US evacuated roughly 124,000 people from Kabul last month as part of a huge US-led airlift of its citizens, Afghans and other nationals as the Taliban took control of the country.
Brigadier General Gerald Donohue told reporters some of those who had been flown out of Qatar were now in the United States, while others were in Europe, where they are being processed.
Many of the 1,400 still at Al Udeid base in Qatar are scheduled to be flown out on Saturday, while a small group needing medical care would stay until able to travel, he said.
Afghan and non-Afghan nationals had been flown to Al Udeid and at the peak, there were over 17,500 evacuees on the base at a single point in time, the general said.
Nine babies were born at the base during the evacuation mission, he added.
Following the scramble to evacuate vulnerable Afghans, thousands of people, some with no documentation or pending US visa applications, others in families with mixed immigration statuses, are now waiting in "transit hubs" in third countries.
Afghans must overcome bureaucratic immigration hurdles to eventually enter the United States.
Qatari ambassador: Kabul airport reopens to receive aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 12:31 PM
Some 17 killed, 41 wounded in Taliban celebratory gunfire in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 12:06 PM
Palestinian factions reject Israeli involvement in Qatar cash transfers
Saudi-led coalition destroys Iran-aligned group's drone - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 11:38 AM
UN to convene international aid conference for Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 11:17 AM
Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 09:29 AM
Three New Zealand attack victims are in critical condition
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 05:44 AM
13-year-old boy moderately injured in brawl in Rahat
Lebanon deported Reuters journalist after questioning
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 11:22 PM
Palestinians fire on IDF troops near Nablus - report
Blinken: State Dept in 'constant contact' with Americans in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 09:51 PM
Taliban: forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 08:13 PM
US COVID booster rollout to initially proceed with just Pfizer vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 07:18 PM
China, US fail to reach agreement on climate change - SCMP
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 06:55 PM
US health officials: not enough data to recommend boosters widely - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 06:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by