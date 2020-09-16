The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US government set to distribute coronavirus vaccine once approved

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 17:18
NEW YORK - The U.S. government on Wednesday said it will start distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within one day of regulatory authorization as it plans for the possibility that a limited number of vaccine doses may be available at the end of the year.
Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense on Wednesday held a call with reporters and then released documents on the distribution plans that it is sending to the states and local public health officials.The federal government will allocate vaccines for each state based on the critical populations recommended first for vaccination by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That group is expected to include essential healthcare workers.
The document, called the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook, said that "limited COVID-19 vaccine doses may be available by early November 2020 if a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized or licensed by FDA by that time, but COVID-19 vaccine supply may increase substantially in 2021."
Officials also said they were working to make sure there was no cost to patients for the vaccine.
Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 06:09 PM
Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the world
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 05:53 PM
Prominent Israelis demand Netanyahu cancel coronavirus lockdown in letter
NYC mayor furloughs himself and his staff for one week starting October 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 05:35 PM
Ukraine and Belarus argue over Hasidic Jewish pilgrims stranded at border
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 05:31 PM
Thousands of nursing students complete exams and receive their licenses
WikiLeaks' Assange was careful to protect informants, court hears
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 03:48 PM
Mayors demand number of those attending service equal number of protestor
Due to rise in infections, multiple green countries to be changed to red
Health Ministry to hospitals: Prepare to open more coronavirus wards
Sheba to admit 25 coronavirus patients from Rambam
Bill to make coronavirus cabinet meeting protocols public voted down
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:22 PM
Philippines confirms 3,550 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:20 PM
Russia reports 5,670 new coronavirus cases, 132 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by