US has administered 300 million COVID-19 shots in 150 days -White House
By REUTERS
JUNE 18, 2021 19:08
The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program.
