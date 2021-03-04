The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US House scraps Thursday session on warnings of Capitol attack plot

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2021 00:26
The US House of Representatives canceled a session scheduled for Thursday following law enforcement warnings of intelligence pointing to a possible plot by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Saudi-led coalition destroyed a drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 11:40 PM
Teacher from southern Israel suspected of having relationship with studen
Traffic cop assaulted in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan
Facebook to lift ban on political ads in United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 08:59 PM
Swedish police probing knife attack as possible 'terror crime'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 08:50 PM
Israel accuses Iran of link to oil spill off its shores
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 08:34 PM
Dozens of African migrants thrown overboard by smugglers and feared dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 08:20 PM
Libyan owned ‘terror’ ship from Iran guilty of environmental disaster
Nigerian soldiers open fire as kidnapped schoolgirls returned to families
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 08:09 PM
UN special envoy on Myanmar says 38 killed on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 07:42 PM
German far-right party put under surveillance first time since Nazi era
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 06:49 PM
Over 40,000 teachers vaccinated, more than 80,000 registered
CDC says 15.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 08:43 AM
Biden agrees to curb stimulus check eligibility as he seeks Senate votes
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 06:28 PM
US contractor dies from 'cardiac episode' following Iraq rocket attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 05:55 PM
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by