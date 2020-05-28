US indicts North Koreans, accuses state-owned bank of evading sanctions

The US Justice Department accused North Korea's state owned bank of evading US sanctions laws and charged 28 North Korean and 5 Chinese citizens with committing money laundering, bank fraud and other crimes.In a grand jury indictment made public Thursday, US prosecutors accused North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank of conspiring with the employees charged to cause other banks "to process at least $2.5 billion in illegal payments via over 250 front companies." The Washington Post said it is the largest ever North Korean sanctions violation case.