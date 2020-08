cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The United States on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on foreign militants fighting with groups like Islamic State because it did not address repatriation, an issue that has long-pitted Washington against its European allies.The remaining 14 council members voted in favor of the resolution drafted by Indonesia, isolating the United States.