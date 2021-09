The US and Israel held secret discussions last week on a possible "plan B" for if Iran doesn't return to nuclear talks, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The meeting reportedly took place over a secure video conference call led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

The US plans to impose additional sanctions on Iran if talks don't resume soon, an Israeli official told Axios, with both Israel and US concerned about the current stalemate.