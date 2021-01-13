The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US issues Iran sanctions on three individuals, 16 entities

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 13, 2021 17:32
The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and 16 entities, according to a posting on the Treasury web site on Wednesday.
Over 80 people killed in attack in Ethiopian border region with Sudan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 05:31 PM
Netanyahu to Israeli Arabs: Join the success story of Israel
US House begins debating impeachment of Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 04:23 PM
Sign up for shots, Jordan urges citizens as vaccination drive starts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 04:22 PM
Shots fired at IDF forces on Gaza border- report
Taiwan confirms first case of S.African COVID-19 variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 10:56 AM
The dollar continues to deteriorate, approaching a low of NIS 3.1
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 10:42 AM
Two years in prison for worker who stole money from Holocaust survivor
Russia confident of completing Nord Stream 2 despite US pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 09:35 AM
Reduction of surgeries at hospital after corona patients increase
Biden to name foreign policy expert Campbell as Asia tsar - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 08:22 AM
Coronavirus: 9,025 new cases on Tuesday, 7.2% of those tested positive
Israelis returning from UAE are 1/3 of travelers’ infections
  • By MEDIA LINE
  • 01/13/2021 07:18 AM
Labor chairman Amir Peretz announced that he would not run next elections
