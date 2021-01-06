US judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic refuge
By REUTERS
JANUARY 6, 2021 04:01
A federal judge in Alaska on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration's planned auction of oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge could proceed as planned on Wednesday.
The order by US District Judge Sharon Gleason comes after environmental groups and indigenous people of northeastern Alaska sought a preliminary injunction to block the sale in the ecologically sensitive area.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com