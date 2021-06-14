The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US Justice Dept. mulls stronger policies to obtain lawmakers' records

By REUTERS  
JUNE 14, 2021 17:59
US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said on Monday his department is evaluating and strengthening its policies for obtaining records from the legislative branch, after revelations that former president Donald Trump's Justice Department had secretly obtained the phone records of members of Congress.
Garland has also asked the Justice Department's independent inspector general to investigate the accounts and said that if "action related to the matter in question is warranted, I will not hesitate to move swiftly."
