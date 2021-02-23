The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US Justice Dept. revives probe into George Floyd's death -NYT

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 20:56
The US Department of Justice has revived its investigation into the death of George Floyd, empaneling a new grand jury and calling new witnesses as part of its probe of former police officer Derek Chauvin, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The Times cited two people with direct knowledge of the investigation. The May 25th death of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis sparked a wave of protests across the United States and the world, and renewed debate about racism. Floyd's arrest was captured on video as Chauvin, a white officer, knelt on his neck.
Tiger Woods hospitalized after being involved in car accident
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 09:52 PM
Iran making 20% enriched uranium in line with plan, IAEA report shows
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 08:41 PM
US raises human rights, Russia aircraft with Egypt - State Dept
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 07:48 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,763 test positive since midnight, 12 more dead
Twitter removes hundreds of accounts 'linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 07:10 PM
IAEA chief Grossi describes black box-type deal reached with Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 06:32 PM
Fauci says he sees US CDC relaxing some COVID-19 guidelines soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 02:46 PM
Iran hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 bln in blocked funds
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 02:44 PM
Bill to share info of unvaccinated people passes first reading
Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 12:50 PM
Armed group denies killing Italian ambassador in Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 12:41 PM
Jewish settler minor indicted for anti-Palestinian violence
IDF estimates that within two weeks, 85% of military will be vaccinated
Facebook to restore Australian news pages in coming days
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 06:45 AM
New Jersey governor signs legislation legalizing recreational cannabis
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 06:36 AM
