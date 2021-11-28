The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US may exert pressure on Iran if talks boost nuclear program

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 03:21
The United States and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Iran if it uses talks scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday as pretext to accelerate its nuclear program, the U.S. special envoy to Iran said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
"If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it," envoy Robert Malley told BBC Sounds.
Monday’s indirect talks between the United States and Iran, with the participation of major powers, resume after a five-month hiatus.
Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 agreement that had lifted sanctions in return for restrictions on Iran's atomic activities. He re-imposed debilitating sanctions, after which Tehran progressively expanded its nuclear work.
"If that's Iran's approach, which is to try to use the negotiations as cover for an accelerated nuclear program, and as I say, drag its feet at the nuclear table, we will have to respond in a way that is not our preference," said Malley, who heads up the U.S. negotiating team. "Nobody should be surprised if at that point there is increased pressure on Iran.
"We hope not to get that there, but if we are, then pressure will have to increase to send a message to Iran that the choice it is making is the wrong one. That it has a different path available to it, but it's not a path open indefinitely because Iran's nuclear program is putting the very essence of the deal negotiated (in 2015) at risk," he said.
Bahrain bans travelers from 4 more African states
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 11:36 PM
Bus driver lightly injured by stone throwing near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 11:21 PM
Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack, Sudan military says
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 10:37 PM
Bill to shorten Daylight Savings Time to be submitted to Knesset
By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
11/27/2021 08:52 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 517 new cases, 125 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 07:31 PM
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travelers from all countries
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 07:24 PM
Patient family members attack security guards at Rambam Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 06:41 PM
Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 04:33 PM
Russia spy chief says Ukraine invasion plan 'malicious' US propaganda
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 04:10 PM
At least 120 arrested after anti-regime demonstration in Isfahan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 03:30 PM
Coalition pressuring me to disclose Netanyahu talks - Mansour Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 12:43 PM
Suspected Omicron cases found in Germany, Czech Republic
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 12:17 PM
IDF detains Palestinian vessel for crossing Gaza fishing zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 08:37 AM
Gun violence sends Black Friday shoppers scurrying in NC, WA
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 07:06 AM
CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in US so far
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 05:23 AM
