The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US may offer COVID vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 4, 2021 05:45
The Biden administration is preparing to offer coronavirus vaccines to migrants in US custody along the Mexico border, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Under the broad outlines of the new plan, the Department of Homeland Security will vaccinate the migrants soon after they cross into the United States and await processing by US Customs and Border Protection, said the Post, which cited two unnamed DHS officials.
Until now, only a limited number of migrants have received the vaccine while held in longer-term US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, the Post said.
The plan has not yet been finalized, the paper said.
Asked about the report, a DHS spokesperson said: "We continue to monitor and reassess our COVID-19 protocols. At this time, our protocols have not changed."
U.S. authorities have stepped up efforts to persuade more people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the number of COVID-19 cases rise. They also face increasing numbers of migrants crossing from Mexico.
Record numbers of unaccompanied children, more than 19,000, were likely encountered by border patrol agents in July, and overall apprehensions of migrants are on pace to be the highest ever recorded this fiscal year, a top DHS officials said in a court filing Monday.
As of Saturday there were about 72,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States, a 44% increase over the previous week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Post reported one of the officials as saying the vaccines would be provided to migrants facing deportation as well as those likely to be released into the United States pending a court hearing.
Vaccines will not be offered, at least initially, to migrants sent back quickly to Mexico under the so-called Title 42 order without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the United States, the Post said.
Health authorities in northern Mexico vaccinated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents close to a pedestrian crossing bridge to the United States in the border city of Tijuana on Tuesday.
FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2021 03:39 AM
NYC becomes first US city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2021 03:24 AM
Eli Avidar ministerial appointment passes, he quits Knesset
Gantz: Public must be prepared for possibility of lockdown
Police officer killed in exchange of gunfire outside Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 10:32 PM
US: Response to deadly attack on Israel-linked tanker 'forthcoming'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 09:56 PM
White House calls Cuomo findings abhorrent, Biden will address later
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 09:42 PM
US Senate Democratic leader, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo to resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 08:57 PM
Saudi FM: We'd support nuclear deal if Iran doesn't get nuclear weapons
Lebanon's president exerting all efforts to form gov't
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 08:33 PM
US: Pentagon under lock down due to security incident
Taliban want 'lion’s share of power' in peace deal – US special envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 06:14 PM
Senior US diplomat Sherman backs repeal of 2002 Iraq war authorization
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 05:33 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 386 positive cases as of Tuesday
US VP Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam in a fortnight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2021 04:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by