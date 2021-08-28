US drone strike targets Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan

The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, the military said, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians.
President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, and said he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.
US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.
"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," a US military statement said.
As for the prior ISIS attack, Biden had been warning of the possibility of attacks before the blasts erupted at the Kabul airport."I know of no conflict, as a student of history, no conflict when a war was ending one side was able to guarantee that everyone who wanted to be extracted from that country was able to get out," he said.