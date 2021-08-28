The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US drone strike targets Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan

US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 28, 2021 05:13
A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal, after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media (photo credit: Jawad Sukhanyar)
A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal, after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media
(photo credit: Jawad Sukhanyar)
The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, the military said, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians.
President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, and said he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.
US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.
A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS) A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)
"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," a US military statement said.
As for the prior ISIS attack, Biden had been warning of the possibility of attacks before the blasts erupted at the Kabul airport.
"I know of no conflict, as a student of history, no conflict when a war was ending one side was able to guarantee that everyone who wanted to be extracted from that country was able to get out," he said.


