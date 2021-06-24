US National Security Advisor meets with IDF General, iterates Israel aid

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Wednesday with Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in Washington to reiterate the Biden administration's support for Israel, according to a White House statement.Sullivan restated President Joe Biden's commitment to strengthening the US-Israel defense partnership.He also reportedly noted that the President is committed to guaranteeing that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, as the officials discussed the threat posed by Iran’s destructive activities in the Middle East.