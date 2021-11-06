US orders government employees in Ethiopia to leave
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 16:51
The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave due to an armed conflict, civil unrest and potential supply shortages, its embassy in Addis Ababa said on Saturday.
