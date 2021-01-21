The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US panel asks FBI to review role of Parler in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2021 19:51
President Joe Biden has asked Christopher Wray to stay on as FBI director and Wray has agreed to remain the head of the agency, a US law enforcement source told Reuters.
Wray was a frequent target of former Republican President Donald Trump over his refusal to back false claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.Biden's decision to retain Wray as chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was welcomed by Adam Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and a critic of Trump's handling of intelligence issues.
"Christopher Wray became FBI director at a moment of tremendous turmoil for the bureau and the country, and he has served with great professionalism and integrity. I am glad to see that President Biden intends to keep Director Wray in his position," Schiff said.
Schiff said he looked forward to working with Wray on analyzes of "intelligence and security failures that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and the need to dramatically expand the focus and resources devoted to the threat of domestic terrorism."
Wray told a House committee last September that Russia was interfering in the 2020 US presidential elections by spreading misinformation aimed at candidate Joe Biden.
Wray also told the panel the FBI was conducting multiple investigations into violent domestic extremists and that the largest "chunk" of investigations involved white supremacist groups.
Regarding China, Wray said the FBI is opening a new counterintelligence investigation related to China "every 10 hours."
Wray was sworn in on Aug. 2, 2017 to serve a term of no longer than 10 years.
CNBC first reported the decision to keep Wray.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the president about the matter.
